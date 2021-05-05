Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TBPH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 173,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $29.81.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

