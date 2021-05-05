Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $96.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

