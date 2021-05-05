Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thomson Reuters traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $93.32, with a volume of 6856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after acquiring an additional 471,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

