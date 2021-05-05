Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.