Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Given a C$0.65 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.65 price target on Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE THX opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.71 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00.
About Thor Explorations
