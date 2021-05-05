Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Given a C$0.65 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.65 price target on Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE THX opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$223.71 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

