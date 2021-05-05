Titanium (CVE:TIC) Trading Up 5.9%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC) was up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 33,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 143,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$53.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

