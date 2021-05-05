TLW Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 8.2% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

PayPal stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.85. The company had a trading volume of 295,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

