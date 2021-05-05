TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to $155.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.14.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $110.25 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $111.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

