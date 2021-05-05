Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Up 29.9% in April

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TOPS stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Top Ships has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $7.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

