TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD opened at $231.68 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day moving average of $195.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.61.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.14.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.