Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPDKY shares. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.