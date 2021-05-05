Toto Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toto in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Toto alerts:

Shares of TOTDY opened at $52.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. Toto has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $70.23.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.