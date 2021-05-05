TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

TRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 1,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $980.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. On average, research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

