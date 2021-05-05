Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of TSCO opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $103.36 and a 52-week high of $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

