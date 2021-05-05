Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.40.
Shares of TSCO opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $103.36 and a 52-week high of $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14.
In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
