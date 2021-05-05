Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Citigroup

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $103.36 and a 52 week high of $194.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

