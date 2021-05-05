Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $229,689.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00087125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.00825981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.49 or 0.09641865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

