Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Shares of TT traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $178.72. 1,123,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,350. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $180.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

