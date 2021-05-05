TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,949. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.75.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.81.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,109,448.42. Insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock worth $1,876,984 in the last 90 days.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

