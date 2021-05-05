TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.27% of TransUnion worth $46,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $635,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,353. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

TRU opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

