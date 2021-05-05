TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of TA opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $378.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TravelCenters of America (TA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.