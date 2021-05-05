Travis D. Stice Sells 20,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

