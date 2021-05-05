Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 402,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 164,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREVF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

