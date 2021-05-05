Trinseo (TSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,047. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.