trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Raised to $4.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $2.70 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

TRVG stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

