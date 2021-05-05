TrueFeedBack Hits Market Cap of $21.71 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $21.71 million and $221,266.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

