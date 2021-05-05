Truist Securiti Comments on Maxar Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAXR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $58.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 370,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

