Truist Securiti Comments on Warner Music Group Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Warner Music Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.