Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $671,335. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

