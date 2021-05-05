Truist Securiti Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OVV. TD Securities upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.37.

OVV opened at $25.58 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ovintiv by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

