Truist Securities Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $672.86 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $684.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $636.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,583,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

