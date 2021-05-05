Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. 333,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,923.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.