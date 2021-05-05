TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

TTMI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 357,104 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

