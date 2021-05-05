TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $17.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

TTMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $238,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

