TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.07 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.04.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI remained flat at $$14.92 during trading on Wednesday. 18,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.