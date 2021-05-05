Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 73,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,463.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

