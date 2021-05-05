Tutti Frutti Price Up 104.1% Over Last Week (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $428,439.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 104.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00088749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.82 or 0.00843938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.10 or 0.09731781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00044751 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

