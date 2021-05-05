Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.41 and last traded at $126.77. 17,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 925,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $127,935.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,189,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,547 shares of company stock worth $24,223,864. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,543,000 after acquiring an additional 222,858 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,409,000 after acquiring an additional 195,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

