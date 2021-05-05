two’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 10th (NYSE:TWOA)

TWO’s (NYSE:TWOA) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 10th. TWO had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TWO’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TWOA opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. TWO has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

