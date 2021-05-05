U.S. Concrete (USCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Concrete to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $334,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

