U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday.

USAU stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

