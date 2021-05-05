U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.40-2.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.40-2.52 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $114.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

