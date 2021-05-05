UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

UDR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. 1,429,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,346. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UDR by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in UDR by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in UDR by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

