Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s previous close.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

