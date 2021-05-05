Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 6,557,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. B. Riley increased their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

