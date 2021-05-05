Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.18

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.18 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 37.85 ($0.49). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 213,518 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £34.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.83.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

