Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $22.79 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $43.55 or 0.00077122 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $22.79 billion and $1.60 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,384,244 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

