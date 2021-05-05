Unisys (UIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Unisys has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

