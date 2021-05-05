United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $40.31 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

