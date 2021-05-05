United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,700 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 294,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $756.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.