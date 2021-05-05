United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,384 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $79,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $215.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

